The Cleveland Browns brought an experienced voice to the front office Wednesday when they hired former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson as senior personnel executive.

Grigson will report to Andrew Berry, the Browns' vice president of player personnel. It's an interesting twist; Grigson used to be Berry's boss in Indianapolis.

Grigson takes the place of Lake Dawson, who left the Browns on May 18 to join the Buffalo Bills as assistant director of college scouting.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," Browns executive vice president for football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years.

"We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

Grigson will be starting his 19th year in the NFL. He was GM of the Colts from 2012-16, when the Colts went to the playoffs three times. In 2012, Grigson was named the NFL Executive of the Year by The Sporting News.

Berry and Grigson worked together for four years in Indianapolis.

"I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive," Berry said in a statement. "His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department's culture."

Grigson worked for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004-11, and spent five season with the St. Louis Rams as a scout.