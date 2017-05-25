Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has donated $750,000 to his high school for new turf at its football stadium.

Bell graduated from Groveport-Madison High School in Groveport, Ohio, before playing college football at Michigan State. The Steelers drafted Bell in the second round of the 2013 draft.

The donation will also create "Bell's Boys Initiatives," a program designed to teach kids sportsmanship and leadership.

"This is an incredible gift to the Groveport Madison Schools community," superintendent Bruce Hoover said. "Le'Veon and his mother, Lisa, give credit to many people at GMHS, most particularly to coach Bryan Schoonover, for helping Le'Veon during his high school years. This gift speaks to the power of strong, trusting relationships between our students and staff. It also demonstrates the power and connection between our schools and our alumni -- and what it means to be a Cruiser."

As part of the agreement, the stadium will be renamed Le'Veon Bell Field.

"We are so excited and appreciative of Le'Veon Bell's generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field," athletic director Steve Petros said. "Le'Veon's gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well."

Bell was officially suspended for the first three games of the 2016 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He bounced back to rush for 1,268 yards and score nine touchdowns. He helped the Steelers reach the AFC Championship Game and made his second career Pro Bowl.