The Buffalo Bills have signed former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges, the team announced Thursday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the sides agreed to a one-year deal.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Hodges was on his way to Buffalo and there was a "good chance" the Bills would sign him.

The Bills released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room on the roster for Hodges.

New Bills linebacker Gerald Hodges is coming off a career-best year in 2016 with the 49ers that featured three sacks and two interceptions. Jim Dedmon/Icon Sportswire

Hodges, 26, helped by a slew of injuries to the Niners' linebacker corps in 2016, took advantage of his opportunity to post his best NFL season before hitting the free-agent market. He finished with 83 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two interceptions in his fourth NFL season.

A fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, Hodges was traded to the Niners in 2015. Injuries to linebackers NaVorro Bowman and Ray-Ray Armstrong cleared the way for Hodges to claim a starting job after he competed against Armstrong and Michael Wilhoite for the spot next to Bowman in training camp.

The Niners signed Armstrong to a contract extension before the end of the season, leaving Hodges free to test the market.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.