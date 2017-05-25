        <
        >

          Gerald Hodges joining Bills on one-year deal, per source

          11:55 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Buffalo Bills have signed former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges, the team announced Thursday.

          A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the sides agreed to a one-year deal.

          Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Hodges was on his way to Buffalo and there was a "good chance" the Bills would sign him.

          The Bills released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room on the roster for Hodges.

          Hodges, 26, helped by a slew of injuries to the Niners' linebacker corps in 2016, took advantage of his opportunity to post his best NFL season before hitting the free-agent market. He finished with 83 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two interceptions in his fourth NFL season.

          A fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, Hodges was traded to the Niners in 2015. Injuries to linebackers NaVorro Bowman and Ray-Ray Armstrong cleared the way for Hodges to claim a starting job after he competed against Armstrong and Michael Wilhoite for the spot next to Bowman in training camp.

          The Niners signed Armstrong to a contract extension before the end of the season, leaving Hodges free to test the market.

          ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

