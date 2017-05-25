The First Take crew weighs in on Odell Beckham Jr.'s headline-grabbing decisions that may be cause for concern leading into the season. (1:13)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of several New York Giants who did not attend organized team activities on Thursday. The workouts are voluntary.

Beckham missed the first two OTAs on Monday and Tuesday as he waited for his endorsement deal with Nike to be finalized. His original plan was to be in New Jersey on Thursday. That did not happen.

Starting defensive end Olivier Vernon also was not present at voluntary OTAs, according to sources. Vernon signed a five-year, $85 million deal during the 2016 offseason that includes a $250,000 offseason workout bonus if he attends 90 percent of the team's program.

Beckham does not have a bonus for attending workouts this offseason.

Beckham, 24, has been back and forth between New Jersey and California this offseason. He's been working out primarily with his trainer, Jamal Liggin, who trains a host of NFL players. Former quarterback Johnny Manziel is occasionally among the group. So are Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis, free-agent running back Reggie Bush and cornerback Sean Smith.

Manziel and Beckham were part of a group that worked out together Tuesday, the second day of Giants OTAs. They have worked out together from time to time over the past few months, according to multiple sources.

Beckham has attended parts of the Giants offseason workout program this spring. This has been his approach after a bad ending to the season. Beckham was among a group of players that went on a boat trip in Miami the week before a playoff game in which he ended up dropping several passes.

The Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 38-13 and general manager Jerry Reese said afterward that Beckham needed to grow up.

"This is what I see -- I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does," Reese said. "Everybody knows that he is a gifted player, but there are some things that he has done that he needs to look at himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about, and I think he will do that. We will help him with that, but he has to help himself, and we believe he will do that. He is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn't do smart things."

The optics of not being at OTAs and being photographed with Manziel have exposed Beckham to criticism, even though he hasn't broken any rules.

Beckham responded to that criticism Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

"If they don't have a story these days they'll make one..." I might get that tatted😂😂 #StayTheCourse — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) May 24, 2017

Beckham has been a lightning rod ever since bursting onto the scene with his touchdown dances and one-handed grabs. His on-field fighting with Josh Norman during the 2015 season took it to a different level. He was suspended one game for that incident.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He was also fined at least six times for a variety of infractions.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.