CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly won't alter the way he plays despite missing multiple games in each of the past two seasons with concussions.

"You play the game and don't think about getting hurt, because that slows you down and increases the likelihood of getting hurt,'' the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year said Thursday after the third day of organized team activities.

"I don't think about it. You just go out there and play.''

Luke Kuechly missed three games with a concussion last season. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Kuechly missed three games in 2015 after suffering a concussion in the opener against Jacksonville. He was held out the final six games last season after suffering a concussion in a prime-time game against the New Orleans Saints.

He could have played the final three games after being cleared from the concussion protocol and told coaches he wanted to.

But coach Ron Rivera made the decision to sit the four-time Pro Bowl selection in part because Carolina was out of playoff contention and in part for Kuechly's long-term health.

He stands by that decision.

"There's some medical science that says even though a guy is cleared the longer you wait sometimes the better,'' Rivera said. "All I did was follow what the doctors were telling me and made the decision I felt was best for the young man and the team going forward.''

Kuechly reiterated on Thursday that the decision not to play the final three games wasn't his.

"Everybody knows I wanted to play,'' he said. "Everybody knows the decision was made by the coaches. So hopefully we can move on from that. I'm not going to answer any more questions about concussions because I'm done with that.''

Kuechly said he will take the same approach this season as he took after returning from the 2015 concussion.

"You've got to play hard,'' he said. "The moment you slow down, then that's when you get hurt.''

Kuechly's immediate concern -- and it's not much of one -- is his sore lower back that has kept him out of team drills.

"I don't think it's anything to worry about,'' he said. "We've just got to get it loosened up so I can move how I want. Maybe I need to figure out a different way to sleep or something.''