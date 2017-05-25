OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley didn't participate in the Baltimore Ravens' first week of offseason practices because he underwent shoulder surgery, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

This was a surprise revelation because it was unknown that Mosley was dealing with a shoulder issue. He missed two games last season with a hamstring injury and declined to play in the Pro Bowl after injuring his calf in the regular-season finale.

Harbaugh didn't indicate any timetable on Mosley's return.

"C.J.'s in all of the conditioning," Harbaugh said. "He's been in all of the walk-throughs [and] all of the meetings."

With Mosley sidelined, Albert McClellan worked at middle linebacker with the first-team defense.

Last month, the Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on Mosley, keeping the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker under contract through the 2018 season. Since 2014, Mosley is one of just four defensive players in the NFL to record at least 300 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions, along with Luke Kuechly, Jamie Collins and Thomas Davis.