Free-agent cornerback Justin Gilbert received a four-game suspension from the NFL after testing positive for substance abuse, a league source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

Gilbert, who was the eighth overall selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft, was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in February.

He must serve the suspension if another team signs him.

The NFL Network earlier reported Gilbert's ban.

The Steelers acquired Gilbert in a trade with the Browns before last season. He had three tackles in minimal action.

In Cleveland, Gilbert had punctuality issues after admittedly sleeping through meetings.