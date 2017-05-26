Free agent cornerback Justin Gilbert was given a four-game suspension by the NFL after testing positive for substances of abuse, a league source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

Gilbert, who was the eighth overall selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft, was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers in February.

He must serve the suspension if signed by another team.

The NFL Network eariier reported Gilbert's ban.

The Steelers acquired Gilbert in a trade with the Browns prior to last season. He had three tackles in minimal action.

In Cleveland, Gilbert had punctuality issues after admittedly sleeping through meetings.