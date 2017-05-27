After not signing a running back during free agency or drafting one out of college, the Detroit Lions finally signed another running back Friday night, agreeing to a one-year deal with Matt Asiata.

Asiata's agent confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Asiata, 29, had an extended tryout with the team during rookie minicamp two weeks ago and the Lions didn't initially sign him. After the first week of OTAs, though, the team made a move.

Asiata has played his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 361 carries for 1,259 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also showed some ability as a receiver, catching 101 passes for 722 yards and a touchdown.

"Anybody knows who has seen him work, he's a good special-teamer," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said before the minicamp. "He's tough. He's a very good pass protector and he carries the ball. He runs behind his pads. He's always been a very, very effective player in this league."

Running back has been a position often looked at with the Lions as a source for potential improvement after Detroit finished No. 30 in the NFL in rushing last season. That came with Ameer Abdullah (foot) and Theo Riddick (wrist) on season-ending injured reserve.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Asiata is likely competing with Zach Zenner, Dwayne Washington, Tion Green and Mike James for depth roster spots behind Abdullah and Riddick.