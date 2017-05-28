Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick says he is in talks with the Atlanta Falcons to sign a one-day contract and officially retire with his first NFL team.

"Hopefully soon," Vick, 37, told CBS Atlanta about the potential of the ceremonial deal.

Vick has not played in the league since 2015 and told ESPN's Josina Anderson in February that he is retired.

The Falcons made Vick the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft. His tenure in Atlanta infamously ended when he was found guilty of dogfighting in 2007 and served 23 months in prison. The Falcons officially released him in 2009.

After his reinstatement to the NFL, Vick played five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, and then one season each for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vick passed for 22,464 yards with 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in his career and also rushed for 6,109 yards and 36 touchdowns.