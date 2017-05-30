ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham explains how the Seahawks' loss to the Patriots is an issue with certain players two years later. (1:38)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin was asked Tuesday whether there's any truth to the idea that players feel coach Pete Carroll doesn't hold quarterback Russell Wilson accountable enough.

Editor's Picks Richard Sherman won't let go, and it's a problem The exclusive account of how this offseason of discontent in Seattle traces to the Super Bowl That Got Away and the rift it created between Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll.

A recent ESPN The Magazine article reported that some Seahawks believe that Wilson is largely exempt from criticism by the coaching staff.

"I don't know," Baldwin said on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show. "Honestly, I didn't even read the entire [ESPN The Magazine] article. I read parts of it. Didn't really have time to read the whole thing. I think Pete does a fantastic job of handling different individuals differently. We all have our different personalities. We all act different ways. And Pete does a fantastic job of accommodating those personalities. He's done it with me. He's done it with Russ, with [Richard Sherman], with [Marshawn Lynch], with all of us. And he does a great job at it."

Wilson, Baldwin and the rest of the Seahawks begin their first round of OTAs on Tuesday. Baldwin was asked if Carroll's messages still resonate with him the way they do with rookies and younger players.

"If I'm being honest, no," Baldwin said. "I've heard it for going on seven years now so I know what he's going to say when he says it. But it doesn't get lost. Don't get me wrong. It's not that it doesn't have the same impact. It doesn't have the same impact because I've heard it. It doesn't get lost.

"The first meeting that we have, he raises out the ball and says, 'It's all about the ball. We've got to take care of the ball. We've got to steal it from the offense and take care of it when we have it on offense.' And those things don't change. And that's probably one of the things that I love most about Pete is his consistency when it comes to his philosophy. He's not going to waver on that. He has a solid foundation on the way he wants to run his program, his philosophy on offense, on defense and special teams. And he sticks to that. He can be adaptable when it comes to the different personalities, but when it comes to his philosophy, he doesn't change."

Baldwin has been with the Seahawks since 2011. Last season, he set career highs with 94 catches and 1,128 receiving yards.