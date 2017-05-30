FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took part in Tuesday's organized team activity after he was forced to sit last week after he was involved in a minor car accident.

Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott was complaining of body and neck stiffness after the car in which he was a passenger was struck on May 21. The Cowboys opted to keep Elliott out of action but he was able to do some conditioning work off to the side.

The Cowboys resumed their second week of OTAs on Tuesday. The media has access to Wednesday's workout.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, running backs coach Gary Brown and quarterback Dak Prescott said last week Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing last year, was fine. Darren McFadden took the first-team snaps a week ago in Elliott's absence.