TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will induct late owner Malcolm Glazer and Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor this season, the Bucs announced Tuesday.

Glazer will be honored when the Bucs play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 5. Gruden, an ESPN analyst, will be inducted at halftime of the Bucs' Dec. 18 contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

The two will join defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, head coach John McKay, tight end Jimmie Giles, offensive tackle Paul Gruber, defensive tackle Warren Sapp, linebacker Derrick Brooks, fullback Mike Alstott, quarterback Doug Williams and safety John Lynch.

Jon Gruden got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy beside late Bucs owner Malcolm Glazer after Tampa Bay beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Timothy A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

"As we approach the 15th anniversary of our Super Bowl victory, it seemed a fitting time to acknowledge our father and Jon Gruden for the immense impact they had on our fans and the entire Tampa Bay community," Buccaneers co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement.

"Our father was passionate about transforming the Buccaneers into a model NFL franchise. His deep commitment to the Tampa Bay area is at the core of our organizational identity to this day."

Glazer purchased the Bucs in 1995 for a then-record $192 million. Two seasons later, they reached the playoffs for the first time since 1982. In 2002, he traded away two first-round draft picks and two second-rounders, along with $8 million, to pry Gruden away from the Oakland Raiders.

The Bucs defeated the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Glazer passed away in 2014 at the age of 85.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Buccaneer organization, and the Glazer family in particular, for the tremendous honor of entering the Ring of Honor along with Mr. Glazer," Gruden said in a statement.

"Malcolm Glazer set the expectations for the entire organization by creating a family atmosphere that really helped bring everyone together. He was everything a coach or a player could ask for in an owner, and I am very grateful that we got to experience that Super Bowl victory together."