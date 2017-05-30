The Cleveland Browns continued a positive offseason Tuesday with the signing of linebacker Christian Kirksey to a four-year contract extension.

Kirksey led the team in tackles a year ago and could have become a free agent after the season. The NFL Network reported the deal was worth $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

He joins fellow linebacker Jamie Collins and guard Joel Bitonio as young players the team retained. Collins signed before he could have become a free agent in March. Bitonio could have joined Kirksey in free agency in 2018.

Christian Kirksey's 148 tackles in 2017 ranked first on the team and third in the league. AP Photo/David Richard

"(Kirksey is) another example of a young talented football player that we want to be part of our organization for the long-term," executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement released by the team. "Chris reflects the hard work and commitment we want in our locker room. He has done everything asked of him since he was drafted and has developed into an impact starter."

Kirksey emerged last season, his third in the NFL. His 148 tackles in 2017 ranked first on the team and third in the league. He had 10 games with at least nine tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and three passes defense. He also only missed two snaps in 2016.

This season Kirksey will have a new contract and new position, as Gregg Williams' arrival prompts a switch to more four-three, which means Kirksey will move from inside to outside. He said last week he played outside in college at Iowa, and was willing to do what was asked.

"Hue Jackson has been telling me from day one that I have a chance to be a great player in this league and for them to offer me this contract speaks volumes," Kirksey said in a statement. "I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home. This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling.

"I am excited for the future."

Kirksey also was named the team's Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award winner for the professional way he dealt with the media in what was a difficult 1-15 season.