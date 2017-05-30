Chicago Bears backup quarterback Mark Sanchez injured his left knee in an OTA practice Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined until training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, confirming multiple reports.

The injury was described as "minor," according to the reports.

As a result, the Bears rescinded their request for waivers on quarterback Connor Shaw. The Bears had waived Shaw earlier Tuesday in a corresponding move when veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz was officially added to the team's roster.

The Bears waived wide receiver Jhajuan Seales instead.

Sanchez signed with the Bears this offseason after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as Dak Prescott's backup.

Mike Glennon is slated to be the Bears' starting quarterback this season, with No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky waiting in the wings.