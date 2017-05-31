PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are expected to play more man coverage on defense because "that's the way to win a Super Bowl," cornerback Artie Burns said.

The plan comes into focus five months after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC title game against a Steelers scheme that Brady clearly saw coming. The Steelers tried a few man coverages in the 36-17 loss but primarily played zone, with neither being particularly effective.

Tom Brady found the soft spots in the Steelers' zone in the AFC title game. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

"Every team that's won Super Bowls the last couple of years has been able to play man," Burns said from the Steelers' organized team activities. "We want to be a team to play man, get the pressure on the quarterback and attack coverage downfield."

The two teams in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, have had success with man coverages, along with the Super Bowl 50 champion Denver Broncos.

The Steelers drafted Burns, a press corner out of Miami, in the first round of the 2016 draft with more man coverage in mind, but the defense didn't have the personnel to run the scheme consistently. This offseason, the Steelers signed Coty Sensabaugh in free agency and drafted third-round corner Cam Sutton, primarily a press corner at Tennessee. They also return starters Ross Cockrell and William Gay.

Defensive backs coach Carnell Lake said during draft week that the Steelers wanted to play less zone.

When asked what the great quarterbacks can do against a zone, Burns said they find the soft spots. After the title game, Steelers players admitted to being caught off-guard by Brady's no-huddle attack and his ability to find receiver Chris Hogan, who wasn't central to the game plan but caught two touchdowns.

"It's always some opening in a zone defense," Burns said. "It's someone who missed a drop, or it's always some group in a zone defense. To be able to play man, to get a guy right in someone's chest with the pressure, it affects the quarterback a little bit."