DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry made it clear Wednesday that he is not focused or bothered by his current contract situation.

In his first public comments since the Pro Bowl in January, Landry confirmed there have been discussions with the team. But Landry said he never considered holding out of voluntary workouts and that the contract situation will eventually take care of itself.

"I'm not really worried about any contract or anything like that," Landry said at Miami's OTAs. "I'm more focused on trying to help my team get to a Super Bowl, week in and week out playing hard and playing together. We've talked back and forth but there's nothing really going on. We're just really focusing on right now today."

Jarvis Landry scores a touchdown against the Patriots last season. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Landry, who was a second-round pick in 2014, is due to make $893,850 in the final year of his rookie deal. He has been one of the NFL's best bargains based on production. Landry has 204 combined receptions for 2,293 yards and eight touchdowns during his past two Pro Bowl seasons.

The Dolphins said this offseason that extending Landry is a priority. Both sides are expected to work out a new contract by the start of the regular season. The Dolphins also have extended multiple in-house players this offseason, such as safety Reshad Jones ($60 million), receiver Kenny Stills ($32 million), linebacker Kiko Alonso ($28 million) and defensive end Andre Branch ($24 million).

Landry is confident and hopeful that he will be next.

"I don't really have a breaking point," Landry said of a possible deadline. "I'm at the point in my life where I'm set. I'm comfortable in the position that I'm in right now. I'm here to help my team get to the Super Bowl and it starts with me being here. I can't be one of those guys that sit out or not show up and just bring bad whatever to the organization. For me, I know that I need to be here."

Landry was recently ranked the 42nd-best player in the league, according to an NFL Network poll taken by fellow players. Last year Landry was ranked No. 98, which marks a significant jump, but the receiver remains unsatisfied.

"Not enough," Landry said. "Honestly, me personally, I play this game to be recognized as one of the best. For me, and I'm sure every player, want to be No. 1 I've always approached this game that way and how I've worked. So I won't settle for [No.] 42."