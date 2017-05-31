FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll privately apologized to his teammates, coaches and staff for his early Monday morning arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

"It's a disappointing situation," coach Jason Garrett said. "There is no explanation, no excuse for putting yourself in that situation. Nolan has taken responsibility for it. He's been accountable to it not only with me and the coaching staff but with the team. He's going to learn from the situation. We all can learn from the situation and move forward."

A Dallas police officer pulled Carroll over after an unspecified traffic violation on the 200 block of McKinney Avenue. Carroll posted bond Monday afternoon after he was booked into Dallas County Jail.

Carroll has been on the practice field the last two days for the Cowboys' organized team activities.

The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million deal in free agency that included $4 million guaranteed. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014 to '16, starting all 16 games for the first time in his career last season. He had one interception and 41 tackles.

The Cowboys and the NFL Players Association have programs in place for players to find rides if they need help after being out. In December 2012, Dallas practice squad linebacker Jerry Brown was killed in a car crash in which teammate Josh Brent was driving. Brent, who now works for the team's scouting department, spent nearly five months in jail after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

"It's obviously a very serious issue. It's an issue that hits close to home to us," Garrett said. "It's something that we have to all learn from. He has to learn from it individually, we have to learn from it as players, coaches, staff members and everybody ... We addressed the issue here like we have with other situations that have come up with our team and issues that have come up around the league. You address them head on. You do your best to solve the issue and learn from it and move forward."

Carroll, 30, could be subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy in which a fine or suspension could be levied. Garrett declined to say whether there would be any internal discipline.