Dez Bryant took the high road Wednesday rather than choosing to get into a war of words with Josh Norman, after the Washington Redskins cornerback called the Dallas Cowboys receiver "just a guy" and questioned his toughness in a story published last week.

Editor's Picks Norman disses Dez, OBJ, predicts fines, bans Josh Norman belittled Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. in an interview with Bleacher Report and indicated his matchups vs. the receivers this season will result in "a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions."

Asked if Norman's comments to Bleacher Report last week bothered him, Bryant said: "Hell no."

"No, no, no, no. Why would I respond to that? He'll see me when he sees me. When I line up against him, we're going to go at it. That's what it is.

"I don't have no words to say to him. ... There's no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs."

Norman and Bryant tangled with each other after a Week 12 game last season. Television replays appeared to show Norman taking a swing and throwing a towel at Bryant, and both players took verbal shots at each other after the game.

Dallas won both games against the Redskins last season, 27-23 in Week 2 when Bryant had seven receptions for 102 yards, and 31-21 in that Week 12 game when Bryant had five receptions for 72 yards.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.