After weeks of trying, the New York Jets traded former first-round pick Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, re-acquiring linebacker Demario Davis -- a starter for the Jets from 2013 to 2015.

The Jets had been trying to trade Pryor since the draft, when they selected Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye -- both safeties -- in the first two rounds. Pryor irked some people in the organization by not showing up for the first OTA practice last week. He practiced on the second day of the voluntary workouts, but his one-day absence was perceived as a message. Not coincidentally, he was demoted to third string for the second week of OTA practices.

The Jets were planning to release Pryor, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported.

Calvin Pryor started 38 of his 44 career games since being drafted 18th overall by the Jets in 2014. Jeff Haynes/AP

Pryor, drafted 18th overall in 2014, fell out of favor with the current regime, which didn't draft him. He showed promise in 2015 under coach Todd Bowles, but he regressed last season and lost playing time. In 15 games, he had no interceptions and only one forced fumble.

It became clear during and after the draft that Pryor had no long-term future with the Jets, who declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract.

Pryor started 38 of his 44 career games since being drafted 18th overall by New York in 2014.

"Calvin is a young-experienced safety that has upside," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said.. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete. Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person. We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland."

The return of Davis gives the Jets three starting-caliber insider linebackers. He will join David Harris and Darron Lee (a first-round pick in 2016) in a suddenly crowded linebacking corps. This will raise questions about Harris' future, as he's 33 years old and entering the final year of his contract.

Davis was a third-round pick of the Jets in 2012, and he left on good terms as a free agent. He played 16 games last season in Cleveland, finishing with 99 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Though the Browns lack depth at safety, the trade is a mild surprise in that Davis had seemed slated to start at linebacker. The Browns have Jamie Collins and Chris Kirksey, but both are expected to play outside.

Davis was one of three experienced linebackers returning. With his trade, the third linebacker must emerge from a group that were role players or backups a year ago.

Information from ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon was used in this report.