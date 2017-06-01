Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah told "The Carriker Chronicles" podcast that he suffered a Lisfranc injury when he hurt his foot last season, requiring surgery.

The injury, which happened in Week 2 against Tennessee, sent Abdullah to injured reserve and cost him almost his entire season.

"I ended up tearing my Lisfranc the second game of the season against the Tennessee Titans, separating my foot, so that was a bummer for me," Abdullah told Adam Carriker. "But I'm shaking back good now. It's helped me understand my body more, so I'm a lot more penciled in on what I need to do as far as recovery, make sure I'm [doing all the] right things for my body to make sure I'm ready for this 2017 season."

A Facebook message sent to Carriker was not immediately returned Thursday.

Before the injury last season, Abdullah had 18 carries for 101 yards along with five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. He was fully cleared from the injury in February and has been healthy for a while. He has been a full participant in the first two open-to-the-media OTAs and has looked fine as a runner throughout.

Abdullah has been confirmed as Detroit's starting running back this season by both general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Jim Caldwell.