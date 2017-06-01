The Indianapolis Colts have signed free-agent running back Christine Michael, the team announced Thursday.

The Packers released Michael on May 1 after the team selected three running backs in the NFL draft.

Michael was claimed off waivers by the Packers last season and then re-signed in March on a one-year, $800,000 deal. However, only $20,000 of Michael's contract was guaranteed.

Michael, 26, played in nine games, including the playoffs, in 2016 for the Packers. He rushed 31 times for 114 yards and one touchdown in six regular-season games and added 58 yards on 16 carries in the three playoff games combined.

Before being waived by the Seahawks last season, Michael rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries. He also had 20 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle selected Michael in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2013 draft.

In a corresponding move Thursday, the Colts waived running back Brandon Radcliff.

