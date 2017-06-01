FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- New Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe said he is not worried about maintaining a proper weight, with a $500,000 workout bonus tied to his weight this season.

The 6-foot-3 Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a one-year, $8 million contract after leaving Kansas City, said he joined the Falcons at 340 pounds. He was listed at 346 pounds with the Chiefs. Poe's $500,000 workout bonus is based on four weigh-ins worth $125,000 each. The first requires him to be 340 by the start of mandatory minicamp on June 13. Then Poe has to be 330 pounds or less by the first day of training camp in late July. He has to meet the same 330-or-less figure on Sept. 4 and Nov. 6.

"Oh, it's pretty smooth,'' Poe said of the weight clause. "I'm pretty much where I need to be. So as long as I keep doing that, I'll be all right.''

Poe doesn't anticipate any issues when the players get their extended break at the end of minicamp on June 15.

"I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing,'' Poe said. "Yep."

Dontari Poe says he isn't worried about maintaining a proper weight this season. Vaughn McClure/ESPN

Will the Falcons' high-intensity practices help Poe maintain the right weight?

"Yeah, a lot,'' Poe said. "This heat.''

The Falcons also hired a new nutritionist, Marie Spano, to assist all the players in maintaining a healthy diet.

Coach Dan Quinn expects Poe to play both nose tackle and the 3-technique spot. The Falcons believe Poe has more potential as a pass-rusher than he showed in Kansas City, based on scheme.

Poe already has learned to appreciate working alongside Quinn.

"He lets you know he's a D-line guy,'' Poe said. "He knows a lot of good stuff. As long as I follow what he's telling me, we can be where we want to be.''

Poe is expected to enhance a defensive line that features Vic Beasley Jr., last year's NFL leader with 15.5 sacks, Grady Jarrett, who tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks, and first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley, an edge rusher from UCLA.