OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Cornerback Tavon Young injured his knee midway through Thursday's practice, and the Baltimore Ravens are currently uncertain about the severity of it.

Young is the team's top nickelback this season after starting the final 11 games last season as a rookie.

On Thursday, he went down to the ground after intercepting a pass and then bumping into a teammate. Young was visibly in pain and was helped off the field with his arms draped over trainers. He put very little weight on his leg.

"There wasn't much contact at all," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how his knee is."

Young tweeted about his injury nearly four hours after it occurred.

Coming back stronger than ever, GOD got me, thanks for the prayers — Tavon Young (@Tyoung_NL) June 1, 2017

The Ravens added two cornerbacks this offseason, signing veteran Brandon Carr and drafting Marlon Humphrey in the first round. But Young, a fourth-round pick from a year ago, was the team's top option to cover the slot.

Maurice Canady filled in for Young at the organized training activity and made three interceptions.

"It's like what Ozzie [Newsome, general manager] says all the time: 'You need to accrue as much depth to your roster as you can because injuries are going to happen,'" Harbaugh said. "But with that particular bridge, we'll cross when we get there."

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro and defensive lineman Carl Davis also suffered injuries this week and didn't practice Thursday. Campanaro is dealing with a sprained toe that Harbaugh described as a "nuisance." Davis strained a pectoral muscle.