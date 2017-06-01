FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said it is time to move on from the team's devastating Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, during which the Falcons squandered a 25-point lead before falling 34-28 in overtime.

Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, addressed the media Thursday following the Falcons' second practice of OTAs and said he is focused on making the necessary improvements to get his team back to the Super Bowl.

Asked if he is finished watching the Super Bowl tape, Ryan said he is and emphasized that he and the Falcons are focused on the upcoming season.

"I mean, we've got practice to watch," he said. "We've got different stuff, different cut-ups. We're on to 2017. You learn from [the Super Bowl], like we did. You deal with it, like we did. And then you move forward and you start preparing to try and be the best football team that this group can be. And that's where we're at. I mean, we're a different bunch than we were last year. That's good. That's exciting. And I think guys are ready for that challenge.''

When Ryan last faced the media in April, he told 680 The Fan radio in Atlanta he watched the Super Bowl the day after, two days after, and then three days after. Now, the Falcons are collectively trying to proceed forward.

Coach Dan Quinn recently went through a series of live interviews on various ESPN shows and the NFL Network and answered Super Bowl-related questions. Quinn, too, emphasized spinning forward rather than looking back.

"For sure," Quinn said. "We felt that way for a while, that 2017 was here. We've added guys to the group. And now that we're back on the field, it's this team's identity and how hard we go for it. New leaders emerge. New roles will be filled. Honestly, as a coach, it's one of the coolest parts. And you're seeing some of that come to life, guys who are going now and really making that development push."

The Falcons added two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe in free agency and selected UCLA pass rusher Takkarist McKinley in the first round of the draft. Quinn hired Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator to maintain the same scheme that led the league at 33.8 points per game last season. And Quinn promoted the highly energetic Marquand Manuel from secondary coach to defensive coordinator, among other coaching changes.

Quinn also encouraged each player to find an element of his game to improve. For Ryan, who is coming off his best NFL season, he said that means more accuracy and consistency in his throws. He led the league with a 117.1 passer rating last season, completing 373 of 534 passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

"For me, it always comes back to getting yourself in position to throw the ball most accurately," Ryan said. "And I feel like even though we did some good things last year, that part's done. We evaluated. We've seen some things that can get better in terms of our footwork, in terms of getting in position to throw the ball more consistently. And that's been a point of emphasis for us the first two days [of OTAs]. And it's tough to replicate that without doing it live, without doing it at full speed. That's what I've been most excited for, is to get onto that field and start working on that footwork stuff that we've been trying to get right."

Ryan said he already returned to Southern California for training sessions with ex-baseball players Tom House and Adam Dedeaux at 3DQB, a process he started last year to improve his game and one he plans to continue.