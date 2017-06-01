Marshawn Lynch's new contract with the Oakland Raiders contains a number of performance-based incentives that could potentially pay him an additional $5.5 million in 2017 and additional $2 million in 2018.

According to a league source, Lynch has bonuses tied to rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, the Raiders making the playoffs, Lynch making the Pro Bowl, Lynch earning regular-season MVP honors and Lynch earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

In 2017, Lynch will receive $400,000 if he rushes for 500 yards and an additional $400,000 if he hits 600 yards.

Should Lynch get to 800 yards, he'll receive $600,000, and he'll be paid $600,000 more if he hits the 1,000-yard mark.

Lynch has $250,000 bonuses tied to hitting 1,100, 1,200, 1,300, 1,400, 1,500 and 1,600 rushing yards. The incentives are cumulative, meaning he can earn money each time he hits one of the benchmarks.

For rushing touchdowns, Lynch can earn $250,000 if he gets in the end zone nine times in 2017 and $250,000 more if he scores 12 times.

Then there's an incentive that combines three different factors. If the Raiders make the playoffs and Lynch rushes for 1,000 yards and he scores 12 touchdowns, he'll earn $500,000.

In 2018, Lynch can earn $250,000 for reaching 1,200, 1,400 and 1,600 rushing yards, respectively.

If Lynch is named MVP by The Associated Press in 2017, he gets $250,000. If he earns the award in 2018, it's $500,000.

If he wins Super Bowl MVP honors in either year, he gets $500,000.

And finally, if Lynch makes the Pro Bowl on the original ballot and participates in the game in either 2017 or 2018 (barring an injury or the Raiders being in the Super Bowl), he can earn $250,000 each year.

Some details of Lynch's contract were earlier reported by ProFootballTalk.com.

Lynch returns to the NFL after a one-year hiatus. He turned 31 in April and totaled 417 rushing yards in seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, averaging 3.8 YPC and scoring three touchdowns.

Lynch's two-year, $9 million deal with the Raiders contains $2.3 million guaranteed and has a max value of $16.5 million if he hits all his incentives.