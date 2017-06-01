Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a thumb ligament injury Thursday and will miss the remainder of the team's offseason program, sources told ESPN.

He expects to be ready for training camp, the sources said.

Meredith, 24, had a breakout season in 2016, finishing with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Meredith's injury is the second significant injury to a Bears player during this week's OTA practices. Veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury on Tuesday and will be sidelined until training camp.

Meredith threw out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox's game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.