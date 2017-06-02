Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick, who officially retired this offseason, would like to return to the NFL -- as a coach.

"I would love to coach in the National Football League one day," Vick told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "... At some point, I'd definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

"It's another way to chase a championship. You know I'm not done. I'm not done by any means. You know I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I'd get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough."

Vick, the once-dynamic quarterback who did not play this past season, told ESPN on Feb. 4 that he was "officially retired," bringing to end a noteworthy career -- for both its ups and down -- for the former No. 1 pick of the Atlanta Falcons.

He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Falcons before he was found guilty of running a dogfighting operation in 2007, which led to a 23-month prison sentence. He then spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, one year with the New York Jets and five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

Vick finished his career with 133 passing touchdowns and 36 rushing TDs in 143 games spanning 13 seasons. He completed 1,807 of 3,217 passes for 22.464 yards, and he rushed for 6,109 yards on 873 carries. He is the NFL's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, with over 1,000 yards more than runner-up Randall Cunningham.

He's hoping to put his knowledge to use, helping mold younger players.

"I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football," Vick told Schefter in the podcast. "I feel like I've learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don't want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can't relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because ... you don't have to dumb it down, but you can't be as complex. And I get that.

So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that's what I want to do."

Vick, who turns 37 on June 26, said he hasn't talked to any of his former coaches or teams about coming back as a coach.

"I know there's enough coaches out there that I know who, you know, have enough respect for me and my understanding of the game and know that I can bring value," Vick said. "So I just want to take it slow and just let it happen naturally."