The Bengals have signed rookie running back Joe Mixon, the team announced on Friday.

Mixon was a second-round pick out of Oklahoma. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma and caught 65 passes for 894 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mixon was considered a first-round talent but fell to Day 2 of the draft due to an incident that occurred in 2014, when Mixon was 18. Mixon punched a woman in the face. He was initially charged with misdemeanor assault but reached a plea deal. He recently settled a civil suit with the woman, Amelia Molitor.

The Bengals have now signed most of their 11 draft picks, with the exception of third round pick Jordan Willis and fifth round pick, J.J. Dielman.