The Bengals have signed rookie running back Joe Mixon, the team announced Friday.

Mixon was a second-round pick out of Oklahoma. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma and caught 65 passes for 894 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Mixon was considered a first-round talent but fell to Day 2 of the draft due to an incident that occurred in 2014, when Mixon was 18. Mixon punched a woman in the face. He was initially charged with misdemeanor assault but reached a plea deal. He recently settled a civil suit with the woman, Amelia Molitor.

The Bengals have now signed most of their 11 draft picks, with the exception of third-round pick, Jordan Willis and fifth-round pick, J.J. Dielman.