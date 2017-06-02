HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Keith Mumphery and linebacker Max Bullough, ESPN's Sarah Barshop confirmed Friday.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Mumphery was expelled by Michigan State in the summer of 2016 after he was investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

Bullough has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy against performance enhancing drugs.

Both players played primarily on special teams last season for the Texans. Bullough has played 30 games for Houston in his first three NFL seasons and played in place of an injured Brian Cushing early last year.