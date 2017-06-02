Tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at Friday's offseason practice, the second straight day that the Baltimore Ravens have dealt with a significant injury.

Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his injury. He underwent hip surgery in 2013 and 2014 before coming back last season to lead all tight ends with 86 receptions.

"This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis, and for the Ravens," general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.

According to the team, Pitta fell to the turf trying to make a catch and couldn't put weight on his leg when he tried to get up.

Pitta's injury leaves the Ravens with Nick Boyle and Crockett Gillmore as their only healthy tight ends. Benjamin Watson (Achilles) and Maxx Williams (knee) are expected to be back for training camp after surgeries, and Darren Waller is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

On Thursday, the Ravens lost nickelback Tavon Young to a torn ACL. He is expected to miss the 2017 season.