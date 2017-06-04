New Orleans Saints veteran defensive tackle Nick Fairley has undergone a new medical evaluation that includes testing of a pre-existing heart condition, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Fairley, who is entering his seventh season, has not attended the Saints' first two sets of voluntary offseason practices.

"A decision was made to further evaluate his condition and to recertify his health moving forward," the source told Anderson.

Fairley's heart issue was first reported by Fox Sports.

There will be more discussions on Fairley's overall health status, the source said. According to the source, Fairley's heart condition was first detected in a pre-draft physical exam in 2011. He later became a first-round pick, 13th overall, by the Detroit Lions out of Auburn.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, in a text to The Associated Press, would not specify Fairley's condition, nor did he offer comment on whether Fairley has a heart issue.

Fairley was one of New Orleans' top defensive performers last season, credited with 6 1/2 sacks, 9 tackles for losses and 22 quarterback hits. He also had 43 1/2 solo or assisted tackles, leading Saints interior linemen.

This offseason Fairley signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million.

New Orleans' top defensive tackles behind Fairley include Sheldon Rankins, Tyeler Davison and David Onyemata.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.