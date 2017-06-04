ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Running back LeSean McCoy has been recruiting free-agent receiver Jeremy Maclin to sign with the Buffalo Bills and expressed optimism Sunday that it could happen.

"I know he could help us out tremendously," McCoy said at his charity softball game. "I've been doing my recruiting already, and don't be surprised if it happens."

The Kansas City Chiefs released Maclin last week after two seasons, saving the team $10 million in salary-cap space. McCoy, who was teammates with Maclin from 2009 through 2014 on the Philadelphia Eagles, said Sunday that he was the first person Maclin contacted after being released by the Chiefs.

"That would be cool to have another weapon on the offense," McCoy said. "But you never know. A lot of things would have to work out for that to happen. You know how the business goes."

The Bills have $11.6 million in salary-cap space, according to NFLPA records. The Bills have been without top receiver Sammy Watkins during offseason practices because of January foot surgery, while rookie receiver Zay Jones has been held out of practices the past two weeks with a knee injury.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, also speaking Sunday at McCoy's charity softball game, plans to reach out to Maclin and Bills coaches this week about the possibility of adding the former Pro Bowl receiver to the roster.

"Would love to have a guy like him on our team competing and coming out and making plays for us," Taylor said. "Especially means a lot to our wide receiver room, putting another veteran guy with a whole bunch of talent and still potential left to reach his best. I would love to have him."