Peyton Manning has a busy year ahead of him, one full year removed from retirement.

On Sunday, he played golf with President Donald Trump.

According to several reports, Manning and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., were guests of the president at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, and visited the White House later in the day.

Peyton Manning arrives Sunday at the South Lawn of the White House after traveling in President Donald Trump's motorcade for a round of golf. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The occasion marks one of several high-profile highlights for the future Hall of Famer.

On Oct. 7, the Indianapolis Colts will unveil a statue of the former quarterback in front of Lucas Oil Stadium before retiring his jersey and putting him in the team's ring of honor at halftime of the next day's game.

Manning will also take the helm for the first time in July as host of the ESPYS.