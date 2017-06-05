Hank Williams Jr. will be bringing his rowdy friends back to ESPN on Monday nights this fall.

Williams will debut a new version of "All My Rowdy Friends" before the first Monday night game of the season -- the New Orleans Saints at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11.

ESPN pulled the song midseason in 2011, following controversial comments made by Williams on Fox News that compared then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-Rep. House Speaker John Boehner to a meeting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler. Williams also called Obama and Joe Biden "the enemy."

The original Williams song had been on Monday Night Football broadcasts since 1989.

"I think it's a return to our past in that it's such an iconic song associated with football," ESPN senior vice president of events and studio production Stephanie Druley told USA Today. "It was the original. It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It's a Monday night party, and that's what we're all hoping to get back to."

The new video was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to USA Today. Two additional artists also participated in the shoot.

"I hope there will be some happy people on Monday night again," Williams told USA Today. "It feels natural, fulfilling and satisfying at this point when you've kind of done it all."