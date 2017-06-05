Field Yates breaks down the Panthers' plans for Cam Newton, who coach Ron Rivera said will throw during the team's upcoming minicamp. (1:33)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is ahead of schedule on rehabbing from shoulder surgery and is expected to throw on the side during next week's three-day minicamp.

"He is ahead of schedule," coach Ron Rivera said after Monday's voluntary workout. "We're not putting him ahead of schedule. He's doing all the band work, all the stretching, all the rehab he's supposed to."

The 2015 NFL MVP had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff on March 30. According to a team release at the time, Newton would not be allowed to throw for 12 weeks and wouldn't throw with the team for 16 weeks.

Under that timeline, Newton, who played through the injury during the final month of the 2016 season, would not throw until the third week of June.

But Rivera said Tuesday that the plan, barring a setback, has been to let Newton throw some on the side during the June 13-15 minicamp.

Newton will work directly with head trainer Ryan Vermillion while the rest of the team practices. How much he'll throw remains to be seen.

"He has a good rehab program going very nicely," Rivera said. "I'm excited about what he's doing. As we progress into next week, you guys will get a chance to see him."