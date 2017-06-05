New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, police confirmed.

The Giants "are aware" of the incident but have no further comment at this time.

Reynoldsburg is just outside Columbus. The Giants had an OTA on Friday and Lewis returned home for the weekend. He attended high school in nearby Pickerington.

Lewis, 23, made the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after two seasons at Bowling Green. He was charged with two counts of rape as a high school football star in Ohio. A jury acquitted him on one count but deadlocked on the other. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for falsification. He was sentenced to three years' probation, which ended last September.

Lewis played in 13 games with one start his rookie season with the Giants. He finished with seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and was one of the four players on the Giants' infamous Miami boat trip before their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

