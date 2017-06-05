The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they have signed quarterback Austin Davis.

Davis will join Trevone Boykin as a backup option behind Russell Wilson. The team waived quarterback Jake Heaps.

Davis and Colin Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks two weeks ago. Coach Pete Carroll praised Kaepernick last week but indicated that the team had no plans to sign him.

"Colin's been a fantastic football player, and he's going to continue to be," Carroll said. "At this time, we didn't do anything with it, but we know where he is and who he is and we had a chance to understand him much more so. He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter. But he's a starter in this league, and I can't imagine that someone won't give him a chance to play."

Davis, 28, spent time last season with the Denver Broncos. He hasn't played in a game since 2015, when he made two starts for the Cleveland Browns. Davis has thrown 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 13 career games (10 starts).

Boykin was arrested twice earlier this offseason -- once for misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication and another time for possibly violating his parole because of the incident. He has been practicing with the Seahawks during organized team activities.