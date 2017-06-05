ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said safety Will Parks' domestic violence arrest this past March and Parks' social media gaffe last week when the second-year safety posted two plays from practice on Snapchat were "two separate issues.''

To that end, Joseph said Parks could still face punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy or any punishment from the courts, but that Joseph was not going to punish Parks for posting the practice video. Parks' arrest came to light last week.

"It's two separate issues,'' Joseph said after Monday's practice. "The first issue, with the domestic violence [charge], we became aware of that in March and we followed protocol. It's in the court's hands, it's in the league's hands ... The league's got their rules in place ... it's a league matter.''

Parks was arrested March 31 on misdemeanor charges of harassment and family offense domestic violence after an alleged incident with a former girlfriend. At the time he was released on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear June 30 in Adams County (Colorado) court.

Under the league's guidelines, Parks could still be punished under the NFL's personal conduct policy regardless of whether Parks is convicted or not.

"That's up to the league; the facts will come out,'' Parks said Monday.

In the arrest affidavit, Parks' former girlfriend stated that Parks had made threatening phone calls after a relationship ended and Parks initially told police he believed the woman had stolen items from his home.

"That's with the legal process,'' Parks said. "However many court dates I've got to do, I'm going to do it.''

On the football matters of posting practice video, Joseph said he met with Parks individually and met with the team as a whole on the issue. Parks had posted video that showed two plays with Paxton Lynch at quarterback and featured two errant throws from the second-year passer. Lynch and Trevor Siemian will compete for the starting job when the Broncos open training camp in July.

"It was innocent enough -- he was trying to showcase how hard he was working,'' Joseph said. "But he can't do it. What we do here is personal and private. But his intent was not to hurt us or a teammate.''

"It had nothing to do with Paxton or anybody else,'' Parks said. " ... I was trying to show how hard we work. It was a mistake, but at the same time it was no intention toward anybody.''

Asked if he had punished Parks for posting the video, Joseph said: "I addressed the entire team. Again, it's his intent. A punishment wasn't warranted; it was more a conversation of what we can and cannot do.''

Former Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams posted images from his playbook on social media in 2012 -- the playbook was on a team-issued iPad. At the time former Broncos coach John Fox said: "Basically, we discussed it, and I think all in all our guys do a great job of keeping our fans informed. You're going to have a couple of mishaps, and you just move on.''

Parks was the Broncos' sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie and finished with 22 tackles while he also returned a blocked extra point for two points in the Broncos' win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 last season.