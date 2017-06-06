HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end -- and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- J.J. Watt was voted as the 35th-best player in the NFL Network's Top 100, but he tweeted Monday night that he didn't think he deserved to be listed that high.

The Top 100 list is voted on by NFL players, but Watt tweeted that the list "is a joke" because he played in only three games last season.

I played 3 games... this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

Watt re-aggravated a back injury in late September, cutting his season short. He finished with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in three games. Watt spent most of the 2016 season on injured reserve but said during Texans OTAs that he is back to his regular offseason training schedule.

Watt was the poll's No. 3-ranked player this time last year after he had 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 76 combined tackles during the 2015 season.