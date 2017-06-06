        <
          Ex-Brown Reggie Rucker using NFL pension to repay charity theft

          9:29 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Reggie Rucker will have nearly $400 a month garnished from his NFL pension payments after stealing from his nonviolence nonprofit groups.

          Rucker was sentenced last year to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,000 for using money from two charities to pay gambling debts and personal expenses. Cleveland.com reports the garnishments recently approved by a judge are Rucker's first meaningful payments to the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance and other groups.

          His attorney has said Rucker, 69, intends to pay restitution using money he might get from a class-action settlement between the NFL and athletes who suffered concussions. That claims process might take years.

          His attorney blamed Rucker's actions on a gambling addiction caused by football-related brain injuries. Prosecutors scoffed at that argument.

