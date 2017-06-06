FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The NFL is investigating under the personal-conduct policy an incident over the weekend involving New York Jets players Darron Lee and Leonard Williams, according to a league spokesman.

Williams forcibly removed Lee from a possible dispute with an unidentified woman, according to video captured by an eyewitness and posted on Twitter.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island. There were no arrests stemming from the situation, according to a New York Police Department spokesman.

Part 2/2 man getting picked up like a bag of groceries pic.twitter.com/Io7HGBS3Mr — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Williams and Lee, former first-round picks, practiced Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's practice was open to the media, but neither player will be available to reporters, according to the Jets.

The Jets haven't commented, except to say they're looking into the situation.

Neither Williams nor Lee has had any prior transgressions.