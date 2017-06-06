Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Mike Williams has a mild herniated disk in his lower back and will miss the remainder of the team's offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp.

He will continue to be treated without surgery and is a potential candidate to be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp at the end of July.

The team announced Williams' status on Tuesday.

The Chargers selected Williams with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. The wide receiver had 98 receptions for 1,361 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for Clemson last season. In his final college game he had eight receptions for 94 yards and a score, helping Clemson defeat Alabama for the national championship.

He missed most of the 2015 season after fracturing his neck on the first series of the season for Clemson when he collided with a goalpost on a touchdown catch.