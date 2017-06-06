Once again, veteran Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison seems to be skeptical of the NFL's drug-testing methods.

The 39-year-old Harrison, who will be entering his 14th season, used Instagram to post a picture of a test sample while pointing out in the caption that he's received three random tests in the last three months.

Let's see...today marks my 3rd random ped test this offseason in about as many months #March29th #April27th #June6th #nopedsneeded A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

NFL players can be tested up to six times in an offseason, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but Harrison has suggested in the past that he's been unfairly targeted and has been known to joke about the league's drug-testing tendencies.

Harrison was one of five players investigated by the league last offseason over an Al-Jazeera America report alleging performance-enhancing drug use. The source of the story recanted, and the league found no wrongdoing.