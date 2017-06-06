FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In a surprise move, the New York Jets are planning to release middle linebacker David Harris, their longest-tenured player, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The Jets evidently felt Harris, 33, was expendable after reacquiring linebacker Demario Davis last week in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They acquired Davis in a deal that sent disgruntled safety Calvin Pryor to the Browns.

Harris, a second-round pick in 2007, was an integral part of the Jets' defense. The second-leading tackler in team history, he called the signals for Todd Bowles' defense.

Harris was due to make a $6.5 million in non-guaranteed salary this season, the final year of a three-year contract. The Jets discussed a pay cut with Harris, but that does not appear to have been accepted, sources told Schefter. Sources added that retirement is now an option for Harris.

The Jets are in the midst of a massive rebuilding movement. This offseason they have parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and Brandon Marshall.

Harris spoke to ESPN after Tuesday's practice, and had no idea he was being released. He laughed about being the lone holdover from the Eric Mangini regime (2006-08).

"It's amazing," he said. "Time flies by. One day you're a rookie and here it is, 11 years later, and you're the old guy."

About 20 minutes later, news broke of his pending release.