INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has yet to start throwing a football following surgery on his right shoulder in January, coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday.

Pagano added that there's no timetable on when Luck will begin throwing and the team doesn't plan to acquire another quarterback as insurance.

Luck decided to have surgery on his shoulder last winter after dealing with problems with it since Week 3 of the 2015 season. The Colts said from the start that the quarterback would miss offseason workouts. Luck's time is spent rehabbing at the facility and serving as an extra set of eyes during on-the-field drills. He spent some time Tuesday working with the receivers doing ghost drills without the football.

"I'm not a [doctor], I'm following the protocol and he's going through rehab and we'll listen to our trainers," Pagano said. "He's staying the course and staying with the process. So when it's time he'll start [throwing]."

The Colts wrap up offseason workouts with a mandatory three-day minicamp June 12-14 before breaking until training camp starts in late July.

But even with the uncertainty on when Luck, who threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, will be ready to be a full participant, the Colts are fine going with Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker as their quarterbacks for the time being. Luck has missed a total of eight games because of an assortment of injuries, including a lacerated kidney and a concussion, in the past two seasons.

"I think we're OK right now," Pagano said. "As you know the roster mechanics are 365 [days] at all spots. If we feel like there's a need at that spot, or any other spot, we'll talk about it. We talk daily about the roster and it's an ongoing process. We feel good where we're at."