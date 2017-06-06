NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- When Derrick Henry wasn't with the Tennessee Titans at the start of voluntary offseason work, the team spoke of how he was not obligated to attend.

The second-year running back was at Alabama taking classes and he could have made the story smoother by simply calling his boss to let him know what was up.

"Yeah, I should've handled it different but I was just trying to focus on school and get my training right just so I was ready when I came back here," Henry said. "We settled the differences we all good and I'm happy to be back working with the guys, being here with the guys, and trying to be better everyday and that's what we've been doing."

Coach Mike Mularkey said recently that when Henry did arrive, they had a good conversation. The coach said the second-year running back could have saved himself a headache with a phone call.

"Yeah, I think that," Mularkey said. "You know he's a quiet guy anyhow he doesn't say a whole lot of anything so I think he understands that better now."

Henry looked impressive in practice. Wednesday he led the group with DeMarco Murray absent.

Henry said has four classes remaining to earn his degree and will take some this summer and the rest in the fall or spring.

"Trying to get my degree is one thing I promised my family and my grandmamma before she passed," he said. "So I just wanted to get that out of the way as quick as I can."