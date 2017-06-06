SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock will be arraigned Tuesday in San Jose on charges of felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's offices, Brock is accused of "punching his girlfriend in the face and attempting to strangle her multiple times, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child."

Tramaine Brock had been with the Niners since 2010 and started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

If convicted, Brock, 28, faces up to five years in prison. He was originally arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence on the night of April 6 and released the next day.

According to the report filed by responding officers, Brock's girlfriend said she and Brock had disagreed about what to watch on television when he punched and strangled her. She also said Brock had attempted to strangle her multiple times five days earlier. The police report indicated she had visible marks on her neck at the time of his arrest.

Brock had been one of the team's longest tenured and most experienced defensive backs but the 49ers wasted little time releasing him after his arrest. General manager John Lynch said a week later that the decision wasn't easy but it was the right one.

"I can tell you guys that I understood when I stepped into this job that there would be tough decisions and I also understood that part of my job is to make tough and hard decisions," Lynch said at the time. "I can tell you that the gravity of that situation, you're affecting your organization, you're protecting your organization but you're also dealing with a family and so it was not easy.

"I think there's been some conjecture that we didn't think highly of him. That couldn't be further from the truth. He was a starting player for us so that was not easy. I can also tell you that it wasn't meant to send a message. I think you let those things happen organically. We did what we thought was the right situation in that situation. It was not easy but we felt like it was something that we needed to do."

Brock had been with the Niners since 2010 and started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons.