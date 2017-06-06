CINCINNATI -- Bengals rookie Joe Mixon said he plans to spend at least two weeks training with Adrian Peterson in Houston following the conclusion of Cincinnati's minicamp next week.

"It'll be fun," Mixon told ESPN on Tuesday. "He's going to push me and I'll push him."

Peterson is co-owner of Houston health club O Athletik, which opened last year.

Editor's Picks Bengals CB Kirkpatrick returns to practice Dre Kirkpatrick had his hand wrapped up in a cast during the last two weeks, but had downsized to a brace by Tuesday. He participated in positional drills but stood on the sideline and watched during team drills.

Mixon, 20, grew up watching the 32-year-old Peterson and wore his No. 28 as a freshman in high school. Mixon switched to No. 25 in college, but is back to sharing Peterson's No. 28 in the NFL.

The two got to know each other over the years due to their connection at Oklahoma, where both played in college.

"Just certain points about the game," Mixon said. "Other than that, football is football."

Both have dealt with off-the-field issues. Mixon punched a woman in the face in 2014, leading to him dropping to the second round of the NFL draft in April. Peterson was indicted in 2014 for injuring his child while disciplining him with a switch.

Peterson is in his first season with the Saints after 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson tore his meniscus in Week 2 of the 2016 season, limiting his season. The Vikings did not exercise his 2017 option, and he signed with the New Orleans in April.

"He always bounces back, from whatever, from anything," Mixon said. "I think he's going to have a breakout year again."

As to how long Peterson will keep playing, Mixon said he thought he had at least three more years in him.

"That's a machine right there," Mixon said.